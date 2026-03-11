Meghan Markle denies report of 'reclaiming' power in UK

Meghan Markle puts rumours of UK return to rest: 'Speculation'

Meghan Markle shut down rumours of her powerful UK return, revealing that no such decision has been made as of now.

The Duchess of Sussex and her brand, As Ever, have been in the headlines in recent times. First, the separation from Netflix and then, her spokesperson put an end to expansion talks.

For the unversed, there were reports that Meghan is eager to go international with her lifestyle project. Currently, As Ever entertains US-based customers.

But the former working royal is allegedly planning to expand her empire, especially in the UK and Asia.

Such rumours have finally been put to rest as her team told US Weekly that, "No decisions have been made about when or where international expansion might take place."

Maybe in the future, Meghan will explore options to launch As Ever in different parts of the world, but as per her team, "Entering new markets is a considered process" and takes ample time.

For now, the Duchess of Sussex has been gearing up to tackle As Ever's finances as the streaming giant announced that their partnership has ended.

Meghan shared that As Ever is "ready to stand on its own" as she confirmed parting ways with Netflix.