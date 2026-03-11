Prince William sends message to Australian and Royal navies as Meghan plans trip

Prince William' heartfelt video message released after Harry Meghan's announcement

The future monarch, Prince William, released a heartflet video message for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the Royal Navy Submarine Service, celebrating their 125th anniversaries on March 11, 2026.

William, as Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy Submarine Service, honoured the "spirit of service" of submariners in both the UK and Australia.

He wished both navies a very happy 125th birthday, acknowledging their role in protecting shared values, peace, and security. He also recognised their outstanding services and defence of Commonwealth partners during the two World Wars.

The Prince of Wales also paid tribute to sailors and submariners. This milestone year is marked by the arrival of the British nuclear-powered submarine HMS Anson in Australia, representing a major practical achievement for the AUKUS partnership.

The Minsitry of defence shared the video on its official Instagram writing in the caption: "Submarine Service and the @royalaustraliannavy turn 125 this year."

The statement continued: "The historic visit of HMS ANSON to Australia is the latest phase of the AUKUS partnership, a historic collaboration between the UK, Australia, and the US."

HMS Anson arrived at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia on February 22, 2026, for a month-long visit.

The visit serves to grow the skills and systems Australia needs to eventually operate its own conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. During the stay, Australian-designed uncrewed undersea vessels (LUUVs).