Prince William breaks silence on uproar caused by Andrew scandal

Prince William breaks silence on uproar caused by Andrew wrongdoings

Prince William expressed his displeasure over hearing the same name 'again and again' as he and his father, King Charles, faced protestors after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's dark secrets jolted the Palace.

The royal family, including the King, Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and other key members, stepped out at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service.

They tried to put on a united front and wear smiles on their faces, but the tension was visible.

A moment which grabbed the attention was the future King greeting his aunt, Princess Anne, where he let his true feelings be revealed.

As per the lip reader, Nicola Hickling, the Prince of Wales said that he "had enough of hearing his name, to be honest" to the Princess Royal.

As per the Daily Mail, the person of interest's name was not clearly mentioned, but fans strongly believe the person of interest was Andrew.

Not only that, but King Charles also made his feelings clear over the challenging times for the royals.

While greeting his sister, he said, "It’s not good out there… it’s rather tense, isn’t it? It’s not good," as per the lip reader.