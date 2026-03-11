Prince Harry new honour sparks anger over toxic workplace allegations

Prince Harry returned to the negative limelight after his upcoming engagement ignited a serious debate on social media.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson recently confirmed that they will visit Australia in mid-April to participate in a number of "private, business and philanthropic engagements."

More details about their visit will be shared soon, the Sussexes' team stated.

Since then, two solo outings of Harry and Meghan have been announced.

The former Suits actress will be taking part in "Girl's Weekend", a ticket-based retreat hosted by Her Best Life podcast.

On the other hand, InterEdge Summit revealed that Harry will be one of the keynote speakers in their event, shedding light on how to prioritise mental health in the workplace.

The summit is set to take place from April 15 to April 16 in Melbourne, gathering "industry leaders, policymakers, practitioners and advocates to share practical strategies for building psychologically safe, mentally healthy and high-performing workplaces."

As soon as Harry's outing is confirmed, netizens cannot hold back but bring back serious allegations made against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by their former employees for bullying and a hostile work environment.

One fan wrote, "Your speaker being Harry, who has a history of creating a toxic workplace for his own staff?! Who has a higher staff turnover than one could ever think is normal? Are you people insane?..."

"Prince Harry??? Is this a joke?" another fan took a dig at the summit officials.

"Harry and his wife literally bullied both their British and American employees so badly that they quit in droves and filed complaints with HR. Harry also wrote in his book that in a fit of rage, he hit his bodyguard (an employee). He is in NO position to speak on this subject," a social media user pointed out.

However, till now, no changes have been made by InterEdge Summit following the backlash.