 
Geo News

Prince William's shocking admission about Princess Kate's first child

Prince William's journalist friend makes surprisng revelation about the future king and Kate's first child

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

Prince Williams shocking admission about Princess Kates first child
Prince William's shocking admission about Princess Kate's first child

The royal family carefully guards sensitive family moments, revealing them only when the time is right to maintain a balance between sharing and shielding their private world.

However, a new report claims Prince William broke with the tradition and shared the biggest family news with a journalist before the senior royals.

The future monarch allegedly revealed Princess Kate's first pregnancy news to a journalist earlier than an official announcement.

Charlotte Griffiths, the editor at large at the Daily Mail, claimed she knew the Princess of Wales was pregnant with her and William's first child before telling the royal family, the High Court heard.

The journalist went on to reveal they 'missed a scoop to maintain my friendships'

She explained she did nothing with the information because she did not want to "cross a line".

It emerges after Griffiths gave an evidence in the trial of claims brought forward by Prince Harry and six other claimants suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), alleging they were victims of blagging, phone hacking and other unlawful activity.

On March 10, in her witness statement, she said: "I draw a line between my professional and own personal social life, as compared to my attending events as a journalist."

"For example, friends invited me to a country weekend in the last week of November, the first weekend of December 2012, which both Prince William and Kate Middleton were also expected to attend," rvealed the jurnalist.

She continued, "William arrived solo on the Friday and explained that Kate was suffering with morning sickness," adding: "The fact that she was pregnant with their first child would have been big news, and St James's Palace only confirmed it the following Monday because she had to be admitted to hospital."

She said, "I decided to keep it to myself."

The known media personality even went on to say that her editor was angry that why she did not break the news, adding: "Geordie (Greig, then editor) found out that I had known and was quite annoyed that I hadn't reported it to him on the Friday ahead of the palace statement on the Monday as we would have scooped the rest of the press."

According to Griffiths, it was information she had learned at a private event and that she was attending in a personal capacity so she treated it as such.

Queen Camilla delivers striking call to action with 'shame must change sides'
Queen Camilla delivers striking call to action with 'shame must change sides'
Meghan Markle shares sweet surprise for Women's History Month
Meghan Markle shares sweet surprise for Women's History Month
Prince William, Harry dragged into Sarah Ferguson controversy: 'Alarming'
Prince William, Harry dragged into Sarah Ferguson controversy: 'Alarming'
Princess Anne powers through another ceremony after glamorous awards dinner
Princess Anne powers through another ceremony after glamorous awards dinner
Palace caught Edward and Sophie cheering on athletes instead of royal stage
Palace caught Edward and Sophie cheering on athletes instead of royal stage
Princess to undergo life-saving surgery, shocking health update hits royal family
Princess to undergo life-saving surgery, shocking health update hits royal family
Zara and Mike Tindall step out for Cheltenham day one
Zara and Mike Tindall step out for Cheltenham day one
Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: 'Fergie's lips are sealed'
Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: 'Fergie's lips are sealed'