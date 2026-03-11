Prince William's shocking admission about Princess Kate's first child

The royal family carefully guards sensitive family moments, revealing them only when the time is right to maintain a balance between sharing and shielding their private world.

However, a new report claims Prince William broke with the tradition and shared the biggest family news with a journalist before the senior royals.

The future monarch allegedly revealed Princess Kate's first pregnancy news to a journalist earlier than an official announcement.

Charlotte Griffiths, the editor at large at the Daily Mail, claimed she knew the Princess of Wales was pregnant with her and William's first child before telling the royal family, the High Court heard.

The journalist went on to reveal they 'missed a scoop to maintain my friendships'

She explained she did nothing with the information because she did not want to "cross a line".

It emerges after Griffiths gave an evidence in the trial of claims brought forward by Prince Harry and six other claimants suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), alleging they were victims of blagging, phone hacking and other unlawful activity.

On March 10, in her witness statement, she said: "I draw a line between my professional and own personal social life, as compared to my attending events as a journalist."

"For example, friends invited me to a country weekend in the last week of November, the first weekend of December 2012, which both Prince William and Kate Middleton were also expected to attend," rvealed the jurnalist.

She continued, "William arrived solo on the Friday and explained that Kate was suffering with morning sickness," adding: "The fact that she was pregnant with their first child would have been big news, and St James's Palace only confirmed it the following Monday because she had to be admitted to hospital."

She said, "I decided to keep it to myself."

The known media personality even went on to say that her editor was angry that why she did not break the news, adding: "Geordie (Greig, then editor) found out that I had known and was quite annoyed that I hadn't reported it to him on the Friday ahead of the palace statement on the Monday as we would have scooped the rest of the press."

According to Griffiths, it was information she had learned at a private event and that she was attending in a personal capacity so she treated it as such.