Prince Harry goes solo as key engagement without Meghan announced

Prince Harry to lead important discussion whereas Meghan plans for expensive all-girls retreat

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to take over Australia next month, have seemingly decided to go solo for the causes they support. 

On March 11, the official Instagram page of InterEdge Summit announced that the Duke of Sussex will join their Psychosocial Safety Summit as a keynote speaker on workplace mental health.

The event, which is set to take place from April 15 to April 16 in Melbourne, will shed light on strategies useful in creating healthy and effective workplaces. 

The summit will "bring together industry leaders, policymakers, practitioners and advocates to share practical strategies for building psychologically safe, mentally healthy and high-performing workplaces."

Harry and other speakers at the event will discuss the "insights and tools" which are required to improve workplace culture and the well-being of employees. 

The event is based on tickets and the proceeds will be given to an organisation, Lifeline Narrm’s 24/7 working for crisis support and suicide prevention services.

For the unversed, Meghan's first engagement on the Australia tour has also been revealed. The Duchess of Sussex will become part of a "Girl's Weekend" expensive retreat hosted by the Her Best Life podcast.

The all-women event aims to "reconnect, recharge, laugh, learn and have some serious fun." 

