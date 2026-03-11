Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward light up Paralympic village with love, support

The royal family's untiring couple, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, pulled at the heartstrings of sports fans with their charm and support at the MilanoCortina2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spread love and harmony as they cheered on ParalympicsGB.

Sophie, 61, looked stunning as she wore a striking red Adidas puffer jacket while engaging in conversation with an athlete.

On Wednesday, the royal family's official Instagram account shared candid moments of the couple watching British athletes in action across multiple events and met members of the team competing in the Games.

The Duke of Edinburgh celebrated his 62nd birthday at the Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, where he was joined by his wife Sophie.

The royal couple appeared in good spirits as they mingled with attendees at the Paralympic village.

Edward, who has served as Patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003, dressed warmly in official event merchandise for the occasion.

The event kicked off on Friday, March 6 and will run through this Sunday, March 15. Buckingham Palace posted the video to social media over the weekend.

The couple's joint outing comes days after Edward was forced to withdraw due to illness from a ceremony and reception for the 2026 Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Education at St. James's Palace, where he had been expected to appear alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.