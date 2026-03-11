King Charles drops surprise comment after Harry, Meghan's latest reveal

King Charles makes surprise comment after Harry, Meghan's

King Charles made a surprise visit to Tate Britain's Turner and Constable exhibition in London to mark 250 years since the artists' birth.

During his visit to one of the UK's leading art galleries, the monarch, 77, marked a surprise reference to Australia.

His comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement to their trip to Sydney.

The King was in good spirits as he viewed nearly 200 artworks, including rare loans from private and public collections around the world, asking "how many others" might be hidden away "in Australia or something".

It drew a laugh from exhibition curator, Amy Concannon, who told the King the painting had been in Tasmania until it was recently discovered.

Charles was impressed by the painting, exclaiming "wow" as he first approached and then adding "That really is marvellous".

William and Harry's father attracted attention as his enthusiasm for the exhibition reflects his own deep connection to painting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to go Down Under in April, almost seven years after their tour to Australia and the South Pacific as working royals.

The Sussexes will land in Sydney and Melbourne in mid-April. The Duchess will be a speaker at the exclusive Her Best Life retreat.

She will also appear as a guest star on the Besties company podcast of the same name. Harry, meanwhile, will be a keynote speaker at the InterEdge Summit, discussing workplace mental health.

