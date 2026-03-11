Palace response to Andrew protestors: 'Eradicate violence against women'

Buckingham Palace responds to protests: 'Eradicate violence against women'

King Charles' office made it clear to the world that the royal family will always promote women's empowerment and their rights.

On March 11, a delightful video was released on social media from a lovely reception organised by Queen Camilla to mark International Women’s Day and the 15th anniversary of Women of the World.

The Queen can be seen meeting and greeting incredible women from different walks of life in a newly posted video.

The statement reads, "Yesterday afternoon, The Queen celebrated brilliant women from all spheres of life - from the Arts to Education and Business, and people working to eradicate Violence Against Women and Girls.

"The reception comes as @WOWglobal marks 15 years of working together to drive an equal and inclusive future for women, girls and non-binary people. Her Majesty has been President since 2015."

Buckingham Palace's timely move showcased that the King's team sent a message that the royals were and will always stand with women who have suffered any form of abuse.

The new post by the royal family came amid the growing protests, making strong calls to remove Andrew from the line of succession after the Epstein scandal.