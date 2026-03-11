Prince Harry's UK night party details revealed in court amid Andrew fallout

Prince Harry, who's said to be desperate to return to the UK with his family, invited a media personality to an all-night party, the High Court heard.

Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday’s editor-at-large, lifted the lid on her social encounters with the Duke, revealing how she was sent his number on Facebook in 2011 after a case of forgotten faces.

She also spilled details of an invite to a night party with Harry, rubbing shoulders with the royal's social circle just before he attended a military parade.

The journalist gave an evidence in the trial of claims brought forward by Prince Harry and six other claimants suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged phone hacking and other unlawful activity.

In a written witness statement, she said: "I do remember that around that date (of the text messages) I had been out at a club night with our mutual friend, Arthur, who then invited me back to his house for an after party.

"He told me that Prince Harry would let me in if I made it there first. The music was loud, and they didn't hear the doorbell, so Arthur advised me to call and text to be let in.

"That particular night stuck in my mind as I remember it was around the time of the Trooping of the Colour and we all thought it was quite funny that Prince Harry had stayed up all night and said he had to go to that or something related in the morning."

Griffiths, joined the publication in 2008, was diary editor from 2013 to 2020 and is now editor-at-large. The journalist was also a student at the University of Leeds at the same time as Harry’s first girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

She said in an initial statement that she first met Harry at a house party in Ibiza. She told the court that it was a “typo” and she meant that she met Harry’s friends, including Landon. She said that she subsequently attended weekend house parties where Harry was a guest in London and Wiltshire.

The journalist also claimed that Princess Kate was pregnant with Prince George days before the official announcement, revealing that William had broken the news with her.