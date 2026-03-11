Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Carole Middleton steal Ladies Day glour

The British royal women stole the limelight as they led Ladies Day glour at the Cheltenham Festival on Wedneday, March 11.

Camilla, joint patron of the Jockey Club, joined Princess Anne, her daughter Zara Tindall and Carole Middleton to celebrate women in sport on their auspicious day, posing for a group photo that sent a powerful message of togetherness.

The 78-year-old Queen's outing came a day after she had spoken out in support of women who have been abused or victims of assaults.

The event provided a fitting moment for King Charles' wife as she met Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win both the prestigious Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Blackmore retired from racing in May 2025 and has since been appointed Head of Ladies’ Day in a new Ambassadorial role for this season.

Camilla spent time with two of Red Roses England team that won the Rugby World Cup: Natasha Hunt, Zoe Aldcroft, and Stephanie Hilborne, CEO of Women in Sport and ITV Racing presenter and former equestrian Alice Plunkett.

Camilla also presented the trophy to the winner of one of the races, The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

Zarak, Mike Tindall turn heads

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall turned heads as they shared kiss on the lips to mark the day.

Princess Kate's vibes

Carole brought Kate's vibes to the event as she wore Princess of Wales's hat, sending a message of love to all women by dipping into her daughter's wardrobe.

Queen Camilla's words

The Queen, during her speech at a reception at St. James' Palace on March 10, said, "Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. When we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls."



