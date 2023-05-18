King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla

King Charles III has recently shared his feelings about his second wife Queen Camilla in a hilarious banter with singing sensation Lionel Richie.

The newly crowned monarch, 74, seems to be very obsessed about the new Queen as he reportedly wants to be with him at every occasion, even where she's not invited.



Legendary musician Lionel Richie also revealed that the King was willing to appear on American Idol - but only if his wife would be allowed to accompany him.

Lionel revealed, "I think the highlight was for me, that I actually walked up to the King the day after the coronation and said, 'Would you like to be on American Idol?' And he said, 'Yeah.' And the second thing that was the highlight was, 'Is it alright if I bring the Queen?' Yeah!"

This sweet question from the King shows his love for Camilla and his wish for the pair to be seen as a united front and head of the royal family - together.

The new King's affection to his wife is visible evidence that he has fulfilled all his promises to Camilla.

Previously, he appeared frustrated in a moment caught on camera when Camilla lagged behind during an impromptu walkabout in Wales on Friday.

The Queen Consort got stuck with fans while greeting the people gathered to see them during their visit to Wrexham.

The monarch was caught on camera loosing his cool as he asked aides to retrieve Camilla who had fallen behind.

Prince William and Harry's father can be heard saying: "Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her but she goes on."

The video went viral and prompted a string of comments from Twitter users, with many branding them a "typical married couple".