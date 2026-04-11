Prince William's bold plan to save monarchy: Shock pick

The future British monarch, Prince William, has made a surprise plan to protect his reign and strengthen the monarchy amid family turmoil and shortage of senior working royals.

The hier to King Charles has decided to pick 'dark horse royal' to fill senior role amid royal shortage, according to a new report.

Kate Middleton's huband, The Prince of Wales, is said to be looking to the next generation of royals to step up as he prepares to take the throne.

The 43-year-old considers a 'slimmed-down monarchy' when he becomes King, but he seemingly finds himself "running out of royals" to run the Firm's affairs and represent the monarchy.

There were speculations that when the Prince of Wales ascends the throne, he would introduce a new chapter for the royal family, featuring a "slimmed-down monarchy".

However, the roster of working royals has already been substantially reduced, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting their royal duties for life in the US in 2020, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor banished from public life.

The father-of-three may be considering deploying Lady Louise Windsor - the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh - in a more prominent capacity, according to the Daily Mail's Christopher Wilson.

"That leaves dark-horse contender Lady Louise Windsor, 22, who charms all who meet her and could be a decorative and useful asset to the royal team. But her mother Sophie, vastly protective of her daughter, is just as likely to want her to stay out of the spotlight," Wilson claimed.

The expert also hinted at Lady Louise's younger brother, 18-year-old James, noting: "Little is known of his character and personality or whether he'd wish to serve as a front rank royal – even if William wished it. Currently he's a pupil at Radley, the Berkshire public school."

Willam might is eying the loyalist family member to encounter difficulties as public demand for the attendance of a royal. As royals are always required to represent events up and down the country.

Lady Louise Windsor - who is presently studying at St Andrew's University in Scotland, where William and Kate met - has made a few select appearances at royal events, such as Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.

However, Duchess Sophie prepares to keep her two children away from the royal spotlight and provides them with a normal upbringing, despite their royal lineages.