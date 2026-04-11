Princess Kate, Prince William heed Harry's warning to avoid major crisis

The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales will be undergoing a major transition in a matter of months as the eldest Prince George would be marking his 13th birthday.

The year officially marks the initiation for the future monarch’s ‘King-in-training’ periods as royal protocols switch.

This will not only affect George but also his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who in their uncle Prince Harry’s words would be taking the role of the ‘Spare’. Just like he did for elder brother Prince William.

This notion has particularly put William and Kate in a “difficult” situation as they work their way to avoid this major mistake again, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

The youngest Wales child, Louis will be turning eight and he is “going to realise that his big brother is the kingpin – with the emphasis on King”, the expert pointed out.

“It’s difficult enough bringing up three children in a normal household, so I don’t envy the family dynamics that destiny has dealt William and Catherine with their brood,” she told The Mirror.

The parents of three are “hugely sensitive” to the matter all courtesy of Harry, despite their grievances with the Duke of Sussex. William and Kate may be estranged from Harry, but they realise what he had to go through.

William and Kate have learned their lesson and are determined not to repeat the mistake with Charlotte and Louis. Prince Harry had also mentioned previously that he raised the matter with his now-estranged brother but was immediately shut down.

Although, it does show that deep-down William and Kate did take Harry's words into account.

“At home, I’m sure they strive to ensure that all three children are treated exactly the same,” Bond said, noting that it helps that Princess Kate is an expert especially with her work with early development in childhood.

“She has invested so much of her time and brainpower in learning about early development and childhood that I’m sure she will find the best way to navigate what could be a tricky situation.”