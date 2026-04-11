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Andrew moves to ‘embarrass' royals despite King Charles kind gesture

King Charles forced to hold back anger as Andrew continues ‘arrogant’ behaviour

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Andrew moves to ‘embarrass&apos; royals despite King Charles kind gesture

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has been moved into Marsh Farm, following his exit from the royal fold, has not given up on his antics which are putting the reputation of the royal family on the line.

Royal experts are criticising the latest move from Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, which could not have happened without the King’s nod.

Commentator Mark Dolan described is being a “wild story” that the disgraced ex-prince had the audacity to not move out of Wood Farm.

He pointed out that the King’s shamed brother continues to drive around in his expensive Range Rover, showing “arrogance”. He called it “hubris in the extreme”.

“I think he’s [Andrew] making King Charles look like an absolute powerless fool,” the Daily Express podcast host JJ Anisiobi said. “The King has been gracious enough to let him stay in one of his many palatial homes, and Andy is like, ‘No, I’m going to stay here for a bit longer’.”

Mark echoed the views and questioned the leniency Charles has been showing to his errant brother, who has humiliating evidence against him in the Epstein files.

“He’s the older brother. He’s the King. But there’s something going on there in that family dynamic that makes it difficult for him to deal with Andrew comprehensively.”

The criticism comes just days after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh conducted a “wellness check” on Andrew over dinner at Wood Farm around Easter time.

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