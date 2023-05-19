 
Friday May 19, 2023
Ethan Hawke thought 'nobody’s going to be interested' in 'Before' trilogy

Ethan Hawke thought 'nobody’s going to be interested' in 'Before' trilogy

Ethan Hawke doubted people would care about the ‘Before’ trilogy ahead of its release in cinema. The actor confesses he wasn’t even sure the movies would hit the screens.

Speaking to Interview magazine’s Daveed Diggs the actor said:

“It’s not like I don’t want compliments and prizes and money and fire engines. I want everything, but I know how to listen to the river, how to listen to my own voice,” Hawke said.

“I remember when I was doing those movies with Richard Linklater, for example, the ‘Before’ trilogy or ‘Boyhood,’ I didn’t even know if they would come out. One part of my brain thought, ‘Oh, people are going to love this.’ And another part of me thought, ‘Nobody’s going to be interested in this.’ I didn’t care. I knew that I was interested in it, and I can hear that voice.”

The actor further added that every time he sold out and worked on a film he thought would be a hit he was proven wrong. The actor said he takes inspiration from celebrities like Bob Dylan and Spike Lee, who stayed true to themselves.

The actor also added that he’s like Rickard Linklater in that way who assured him audiences would “care” about Before Sunrise because the ‘human connection’ which is the core of the story will appeal to audiences.

The Before trilogy comprises of three American romantic movies helmed by Richard Linklater. It begins with Before Sunrise and continues with two follow-ups, namely Before Sunset and Before Midnight. Hawke and Delpy star in all three films.

