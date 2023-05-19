Michael Douglas and Leonardo DiCaprio share grievances over social media

Michael Douglas has recently expressed his dismay over having little privacy in his personal life due to social media.



In an exclusive interview with MailOnline at Cannes Film Festival on May 18, Douglas revealed that he and his actor friend Leonardo DiCaprio shared same grievances at the "speed the information is relayed on social networks".

“Things have changed a lot – before social media you had more secrets,” said the 78-year-old.

Douglas told the out that now he “doesn’t have the freedom” after the invention of social media.

Prior to social media, the actor noted, “You were able to have quiet gatherings together without everyone knowing.”

“Now, wherever you go – I was talking to Leonardo Di Caprio about that – you get a sighting and then people text the thing and then the next thing you know, there's a 100 then a 1000 people that are connecting,” explained the Fatal Attraction actor.

“You don't have that kind of freedom as before,” he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hollywood star also put emphasis on the importance of family.

“I think family is important, no matter what business you're in and to support each other. Families can also make you crazy and every situation is unique,” stated the actor.

Talking about his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, Douglas added, “Catherine, my wife has a very tight and close relationship with her family. We're close. I have an older son from my first marriage and we're close.”