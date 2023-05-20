Prince Louis dubbed ‘national treasure’ after antics at King’s Coronation

Prince Louis has memorably stolen the limelight from many grand royal events, much to the initial chagrin of their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond the Louis is a ‘national treasure’ as he gains popularity with his playful antics.

Earlier this month, Louis amused viewers around the world at the coronation ceremony of his grandfather, King Charles III.

Bond claimed that it is unlikely that Louis is aware of his growing fame, given that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ would be protecting their son from it.

“They wouldn’t be aware of all the ongoing press coverage about them. I’m sure they’re being shielded largely from that. Louis probably doesn’t know that he is basically a national treasure now!” the expert told OK magazine.

The young royal was seen alternatively yawning and looking around inquisitively as the pomp and circumstance of the service played out before him during the service at Westminster Abbey.

“Children are so resilient and they move on quicker than adults. So, I imagine that like everyone involved, the royals will have just heaved a great sigh of relief now that the Coronation is over,” Bond explained.

“It would have been quite easy for the kids who are very resilient to just park that and get back to their routines at school and will be back to enjoying playing football, rugby, cricket with a certain amount of relief that it’s over and they did a very good job.”