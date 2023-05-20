 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Meadow Walker on receiving signs from her late dad Paul Walker after death

Saturday May 20, 2023

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker has recently opened up on receiving signs from her late dad 10 years after his death.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the model, who appears in new movie, Fast X, addressed her connection with her late father, who died in a car accident in November 2013 at the age of 40.

“For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favourite numbers,” revealed the 24-year-old.

The model turned actress explained, “I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere.”

“So, I always know that it's him,” she remarked.

Meadow believed that she had “a moment and then the clock bells started ringing”.

“And I was like, ‘OK, it's all good, it's gonna be OK’,” stated the model.

Meadow expressed her excitement to be featured in Fast X because it’s the same franchise her late father was part of before his death.

“For me, this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening,” she mentioned.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meadow disclosed that she is ready to do more movies in the future.

“Modelling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit,” she added.

