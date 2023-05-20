 
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
Tom Cruise sets his eyes on Shakira following Formula 1 event, spills source

Tom Cruise and Shakira have recently sparked romance speculations after they were spotted mingling at Formula 1’s Grand Prix in Miami on May 7.

A source spilled to InTouch that the Top Gun seemingly sets his heart on pop singer.

The source alleged that Shakira was never interested in “dating” him, however, an eyewitness at the event disclosed that Cruise and singer “were very flirty” while hanging out together in a VIP section.

“It was obvious. They couldn’t keep their hands of each other,” said one of the attendees.

An insider mentioned, “Tom took off his sunglasses and was leaning in. They were really engaged in the conversation — and each other.”

The source however pointed out, “Shakira and Tom were both surprised about how well they got along.”

“Their chemistry was easy. It was a natural fit,” admitted an insider.

The source added, “Now Tom needs to make the next move.”

It is also reported that the Jack Reacher star sent flowers to the Waka Waka hit-maker after Formula 1 event, “which” according to the source, “was more like a first date”.

The source revealed that Cruise has “stayed away from dating in the public eye for 11 years after Katie Holmes left him”.

However, the singer seemed to “pique” the Mission Impossible star’s “interest again” in finding “the one”.

“Tom doesn’t want to get hurt or be humiliated again. But he’s drawn to Shakira,” concluded the source.

