Saturday May 20, 2023
Bianca Censori reveals truth about marriage with Kanye West

Bianca Censori reveals truth about marriage with Kanye West

American rapper Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori has broken her silence on marriage with the rapper after months of speculation.

West, 45, married Censori earlier this year at a private ceremony. The rumoured wedding came just two months after the Yeezy founder finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The Gold Digger hitmaker and architectural designer had remained quiet on their marriage status, a video posted this weekend by a TikTok user saw Kanye's new wife referred the rapper as her ‘husband.’

The social media account user filmed a conversation with the Australian in a shop in Los Angeles and asked her for her number.

Censori is seen apologising that she wouldn’t be able to give him her deets because she was married.

In song Censori Overload, The 45-year-old rapper appeared to pay tribute to his ‘wife’, and even references marriage in the lyrics as he sings: ‘And The Bible said, I can’t have any more sex till marriage.’

West was married to Kim from 2014 until November 2022, and the former couple have four kids North, nine, Saint, six, Chi, four, and Psalm, three, together. 

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier in 2022.

