Nick Cannon reflects on Kanye West's anti-Semitic controversy

Nick Cannon has opened up about his efforts to make Kanye West see reason after his full-out anti-Semitic rants.

In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, the father-of-twelve also has its fair share of antisemitism controversy, revealing he got in touch with the polarising rap star, “Kanye is saying some wild *^, and I don't know if he really believes it.”

The TV personality added, “I tried to talk to him. I tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it's a lot more there. I just know he's in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him."

Last October, the Donda hitmaker was caught in a whirlpool of crises after he went on an anti-Semitic rampage on social media and in interviews.

The reaction was severe; the 45-year-old had a string of sponsorships, partnerships, and deals, and his wealth sharply plummeted.

In other news, Adidas may continue paying royalties to its former collaborator West, as the company will sell some unsold Yeezys.

Earlier, the agreed agreement between the parties was 15% on each sneaker sold, as per Sportskeeda.

Contrary to rumours, the embattled CEO Bjørn Gulden was mum on the issue. But, the company's boss previously said royalties would be given to the rapper whenever the sneakers were sold.

