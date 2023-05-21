Keith Urban dubs Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as ‘best of the best’

Keith Urban was all praises for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as she enjoyed her recent show with wife Nicole Kidman.



In an exclusive conversation with People Magazine, the country musician, 55, talked about attending Swift’s latest show in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 14th, 2023.

“We had the best time,” Urban told the outlet. “It’s an amazing show. I knew it would be, but it’s a whole other level. I mean, she’s absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best.”

The Brown Eyes Baby musician glimpsed into his experience attending the Philadelphia leg of the show at Lincoln Financial Field, where he sat in the VIP section of the crowd.

In a TikTok video, Urban and Kidman, 55, are seen rocking out to Swift’s hit from 1989 album, Style, which then was transitioning into another hit single, Blank Space.

The Fighter singer captioned post, “We love ya @TaylorSwift.”

Later, Urban also took to his Instagram stories to share an image of all of the friendship bracelets Swift’s fans gifted them.

The Lavender Haze singer, 33, has previously collaborated with Urban in 2008 and then 2021, when he was featured on the re-release of her songs, which included, That’s When (Taylor’s Version) in her album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

In 2015, Urban was a surprise guest performer during Swift’s 1989 World Tour where they sang his songs, John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16 and Somebody Like You.

On Swift’s move to re-record songs after record label Big Machine sold her records manager, Scooter Braun, Urban said, “It’s amazing. I mean, look, she’s not the first artist that’s rerecorded old songs, but she’s done it in such a way where she’s been able to get her fans to get on board with these versions.”

He added, “All the fans know why she’s done it, and more power to her as far as taking artistic control.”