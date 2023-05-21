Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video amid Harry and Meghan's NY stunt

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William joined Royal Navy Rowing Trip to mark mental health awareness week on Sunday.



Prince and Princess of Wales uploaded a new video to their YouTube account on Sunday, showing William with members of the HMS Oardacious for a rowing trip.



HMS Oardacious sees crews of submariners take part in challenges to row across the Atlantic, was established in 2019.



It raises funds to support the wellbeing, mental health and welfare of all submariners, both those who have served and are retired, and their families.

William, who serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, meets with Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs and his team, who are planning to cross the Atlantic in a new eco-friendly boat this December.

After getting to know the group, the father-of-three is asked if he's ready to take part in a row along the lake, to which he playfully tells the crew, "The likelihood of me slapping somebody else's oar is more likely that it's going to happen."

The future king also spoke to the crews, saying: "Understanding our support networks is crucial because a lot of people don't have those support networks. I think in the military, we're very good at forming close bonds and realizing the only way we're going to get through all this is by helping each other."



Four serving Royal Navy submariners, in January 2020, became the fastest military team in history to row across any ocean, spending 37 days, 6 hours and 40 minutes battling across the North Atlantic to reach Antigua as part of the annual Atlantic Challenge.



On the other hand, William's uncle Prince Andrew was seen out riding with his brother Prince Edward near Windsor Castle as reports suggest the Duke of York is refusing to move out of his home under request by King Charles.

The newly crowned King has asked his younger brother vacate his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge the disgraced he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to make way for the Prince and Princess of Wales. But the disgraced royal reportedly has "no plans" to vacate his home.