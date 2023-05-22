‘Hollywood Harry’ has US public ‘rolling their eyes’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent car chase has left the US public ‘rolling their eyes’, as per an expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rep revealed late last week that the cab they were in had been ‘chased around NYC’ for over two hours, however, the claim was refuted by multiple experts, putting the royal couple in an awkward position.

After Prince Harry’s claims seemingly blew up in his face, Mary Madigan of News AU wrote: “Poor Harry! How have things gotten so bloody awkward?”

“Harry’s shot himself in the foot and everyone’s lost their goodwill towards the couple… So, when the couple released that statement about being chased down by paparazzi, it wasn’t met with concern,” Madigan contemplated.

“It was met with people rolling their eyes and questioning their version of events and I think that reveals how much the public is fed up with Hollywood Harry. People are beginning to feel bitter that this man that basically does nothing is getting so much attention.”

The expert then concluded: “Harry needs to realise that he needs to bring something to the table to win the public back otherwise everyone’s going to keep rolling their eyes.”

It is pertinent to note that soon after news of Harry's car chase went viral, the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, said: “I would find it hard to believe there was a two-hour high-speed chase.”

The driver of the cab also weighed in saying: “I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and have since relocated to the US, where they live with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry is also a staunch critic of tabloid culture, and especially paparazzi, who he blames for the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana, who died after her car crashed in a Paris tunnel while running away from photogs.