Showbiz
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri

Aditya Singh Rajput was last seen in ZEE5 web-series Poison
Aditya Singh Rajput, who is famous for participating in Spilstvilla season 9, was found dead at his Andheri apartment on May 22.

ETimes reported that actor and model was discovered dead by his friend, who then took him to the nearby hospital along with the watchman of the building.

Aditya, 32 was declared dead on reaching the hospital. According to the reports, the cause of his death is drug abuse. But, there is still no conformation about it.

The Code Red actor has been an active social media user. He used to share his life and work updates on a regular basis with fans on social media. He had a following of 520k on Instagram.

Aditya shared his last Instagram post five days before his death where he discussed about his happiness in a reel.

On the professional front, Aditya Singh Rajput has done numerous TV commercials and shows. He has also starred in several TV project like Code Red, Ashiqui, Love, Bad Boy season 4, Aawaz seaon 9. The late actor last featured in ZEE5 web series Poison, reports Pinkvilla. 

