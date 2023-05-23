 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

'RRR' antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Ray Stevenson is widely-known as to play a vital role in Thor
Ray Stevenson is widely-known as to play a vital role in 'Thor'

RRR actor Ray Stevenson suddenly died on May 21; director SS Rajamouli has paid a tribute to the veteran actor in a post.  

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli penned a moving note as a tribute to the late actor. "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious.”

“Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

RRR antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor

Not just him, but RRR official twitter handle also mourned the loss of the great actor. They wrote: "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."

The sudden death of the 58-year-old actor left the world in great shock. Fans also mourned the loss of Stevenson. 

One fan wrote: "Rarely actors capture the camera. What a solid screen presence he had. God bless his soul and give strength to his family. I wished to see more of him on screen."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! You will be missed. RIP."

Ray Stevenson is widely known for playing Volstagg in Thor, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri

Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri
Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha
Chiyaan Vikram addresses Anurag Kashyap’s claim about ‘Kennedy’ lead role

Chiyaan Vikram addresses Anurag Kashyap’s claim about ‘Kennedy’ lead role
Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh couldn’t understand industry 'politics'

Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh couldn’t understand industry 'politics'
Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies due to suspected drug overdose

Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies due to suspected drug overdose
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on rumors of relationship with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on rumors of relationship with Siddharth
Deepika Padukone reflects on Dwayne Johnson’s mental health struggle

Deepika Padukone reflects on Dwayne Johnson’s mental health struggle
Pakistan’s first ghibli-style film ‘The Glassworker’ joined by ‘Delhi Crime’ producer

Pakistan’s first ghibli-style film ‘The Glassworker’ joined by ‘Delhi Crime’ producer

Sara Ali Khan announces brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan announces brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut
Hrithik Roshan pens witty birthday wish for Jr NTR, teases ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan pens witty birthday wish for Jr NTR, teases ‘War 2’
Asim Azhar 'honoured' as Imran Khan shares video featuring his song

Asim Azhar 'honoured' as Imran Khan shares video featuring his song
Cannes award-winning Pakistani short film 'Noor' screened in Karachi

Cannes award-winning Pakistani short film 'Noor' screened in Karachi