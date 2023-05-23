Chris Evans planning nuptials with ladylove Alba Baptista?

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans is reportedly eager to tie the knot with his ladylove Alba Baptista with a latest report claiming that he might say “I do” this summer.

An insider revealed to Radar Online that the Captain America hero has found his "dream girl" in the Nothing Ever Happened actor and expected to exchange vows soon.

Amid rumours that the duo is engaged, the source claimed that Evans and Baptista are looking at wedding venues in his native state of Massachusetts.

"Chris is very attached to the idea of getting married near where he grew up," a source close to the star told the publication.

"They're looking at venues in Concord, Martha's Vineyard and current frontrunner Cape Cod, where he spent childhood summers and loves the idea of a wedding on the sand,” the insider added.

The insider even claimed that the wedding ceremony would be a low-key event consisting of family and close friends of both the actors.

"It just got too overwhelming,” the source said of their initial plan to have a grand ceremony, adding, “so now it's just family and closest friends. He can't wait to make Alba his wife.”

Evans, who has been linked to Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Jenny Slate, over the years, finally found his soul make in 2021 and she "changed everything" for him.

The Avengers star confirmed his relationship with Baptista, earlier this year, with an adorable throwback clip posted on his Instagram handle.

In the reel, the duo could be seen scaring each other on numerous occasions including one where Evans is doing laundry and Baptista screamed while filming him.

“A look back at 2022,” Evans captioned the post with three hearts.