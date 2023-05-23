 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Jonas Brothers top album sales chart for the fourth time

On Billboard's Top Album Sales chart dated May 27, the Jonas Brothers achieved their fourth No. 1 with their album "The Album," which sold 35,500 copies in the US during the week ending May 18.

Their previous chart-toppers were "Happiness Begins" (2019), "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" (2009), and "A Little Bit Longer" (2008).

Joining them in the top 10, Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" re-entered the chart at No. 2 after the release of a deluxe reissue celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The album sold a little over 32,000 copies, marking a significant increase of 4,452% compared to the previous week. The reissue was made available in digital download, CD, and vinyl LP formats, including additional tracks.

At No. 3, Lauren Daigle's self-titled album made its debut, selling 20,000 copies in its first week. This achievement follows her previous release, "Look Up Child," which reached No. 2 on the chart.

In its second week on the list, Ed Sheeran's album "(Subtract)" dropped from No. 1 to No. 4, selling 20,000 copies (a decrease of 76%). 

