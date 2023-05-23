Lily-Rose Depp looks gorgeous at ‘The Idol’ afterparty amid disappointing reviews

The actress looked just as stunning earlier when she stepped out for the premiere of the show

Lily-Rose Depp stunned at the afterparty for the highly anticipated HBO show The Idol following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The 24 year old donned a gorgeous black mini dress with silver sequin detailing.

She paired the dress with black pointed-toe heels and kept the accessories minimal, finishing off the look with smoky makeup and her golden tresses draped on her shoulder.

Joining her at the party was Julia Fox, who once again took the chance to show off her quirky fashion sense as she donned a fitted white plastic dress with ruffle detailing. She paired the look with a white ruffle cap and black lipstick.

The actress looked just as stunning earlier when she stepped out with The Weeknd for the premiere of the show. After premiering two episodes at the festival, things aren't looking great for them as critics label it “more regressive than transgressive.”

Although Depp’s performance received some praise, others criticized its graphic sex scenes with Rolling Stone previously calling it “torture porn.”

The series comes from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and follows a rising pop star as she gets tied up with the leader of a cult.