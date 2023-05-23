 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
BTS V and Lisa from Blackpink reunite at Cannes

Tahyung has been attending more events and participating in shows without his group members as well
K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa and BTS’ V were reunited as they both arrived in Cannes to attend Naomi Campbell’s birthday party. The two came together as the global ambassadors for the luxury brand Celine.

Previously in June 2022 Lisa, Taehyung and actor Park Bo Gum all arrived in Paris as ambassadors for a Celine show. They also ended up reuniting in April when they attended a show in Korea.

Supermodel Nomi Campbell held the celebration on May 22nd for her birthday, however, the event was for a special cause. The event served as an auction in support of EMERGE USA and Cancer Research UK.

Lisa looked absolutely stunning in a pin-striped suit with her long hair flowing down her shoulders. Taehyung donned a complimentary black outfit with silver detailing as they both posed with Campbell.

Fans were elated to see the two global icons reunited as interactions between idols are hard to come by.

Tahyung has been seen attending more events solo and participating in shows without his group members as well, as BTS is currently on hiatus with the members taking this time to focus on their solo activities. Two of the members, Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the military for their mandatory military service.

