Denise Richards using split from Aaron Phypers to steal spotlight?

Denise Richards turns Aaron Phypers divorce into rating gold on 'RHOBH'

Denise Richards has found herself at the center of major accusations.

Following her bitter split from husband Aaron Phypers, Richards is bringing the drama back to Bravo.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Richards is fighting Phypers "for screen time" as cameras roll for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Denise isn't just fighting Aaron in court – she's fighting for screen time," a Bravo insider stated.

Adding, "She knows this is her shot. She's turning every heartbreak into a headline."

The actress has reportedly filmed emotional scenes tied to her explosive abusive allegations and legal battles. The source stated, "It's messy. It's raw. And Bravo loves it."

"She's delivering a real-life soap opera," they added.

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce on July 7 in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage with Denise Richards. However, the former couple is now engaged in a heated legal battle as Richards accused Phypers of domestic violence, which he denied.