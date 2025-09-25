'Alice in Borderlands' stars react to show's global appeal

Actors weigh in on 'Alice in Borderland' global stardom

Alice in Borderland on Netflix has become a global hit. Now, as season three debuts, its actors weigh in on their reaction to such a response.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the star of the most-watched Japanese show on the steamers, Kento Yamazaki say, “I was surprised at the beginning, but, I’m of course elated that the global fans have embraced this show.”

He continues, “It’s also true that even from season one, we had this resolve to create something for the global audience. So I’m so happy that [this passion] has continued up to season three.”

Echoing his views, his co-star Tao Tsuchiya shares, “don’t have words on how moving it is [that the show is popular globally]."

"I think in Borderland, you can kind of see [the themes] in your own society, or your school, or even our world of acting."

"Survival is part of our lives and I think in that way the show is universal, and I think that’s why the global audience responded," he adds.

Alice in Borderland will land on Netflix on Sept 25.