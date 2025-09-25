Glen Powell accidentally broke his date's nose?

Glen Powell gets candid about major dating fail

Glen Powell has revealed a major dating blunder.

Speaking on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, the Top Gun star opened up about an unforgettable romantic mishap.

Powell recalled accidentally breaking his date's nose on a date years ago. "I would do this thing as a kid where I do like skateboard moves. You know where you jump off of something and kinda like spin. You know? Alright, I was not as cool. Like parkour?" the actor shared.

He went on to add, "So I was doing skateboard parkour, didn't realize [my date] had followed behind me and I spun and I knocked her ...I elbowed her in the face and I broke her nose."

Powell noted that the whole incident was "gruesome," as his date was "bleeding out" with a swollen face. "And I was like [that] just sort of is like really summed up my love life for the next like while," he jokingly said.

When asked if he was able to recover from this major blunder, Powell said, "No, no, no. I mean there's nothing to do."

"You ruined it in so many ways. She's, like, trying to play it off and it was, like, really not good," Powell added.

It is worth mentioning that Glen Powell went out to date high-profile stars including Nina Dobrev, TV host Renee Bargh, and model Gigi Paris, whom he split from in 2023.