Jon Bernthal shares sweet post for wife Erin on social media

Jon Bernthal gushes about wife Erin on 15th anniversary

Jon Bernthal and Erin have been married for 15 years, and to mark this feat, the actor has taken to social media.



In a post on Instagram, the Daredevil star gushes about his wife by sharing a photo from their wedding.

"If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. If the mountains crumbled to the sea, there would still be you and me," he captions. "I love you Lil Bird. At the end of the day, you’re the whole darn thing."

The Marvel star, previously in an interview with Men's Health, shared that he met his now-wife for the first time in 2000. “I came over and was just rudely messing around, and I know this is the corniest thing in the world."

"But when I actually saw Erin, it was literally like angels were singing,” he recalled. “I had never seen anyone so beautiful.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, has three children. Henry, Billy, and Adeline.