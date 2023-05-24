 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
When Priyanka Chopra said Prince William was her ideal fantasy date

Priyanka Chopra is under fire for allegedly insulting Kate Middleton in her Amazon series "Citadel".

The Indian actress has received backlash after she was accused of attacking Kate at the behest of her friend Meghan Markle.

The supporters of the Princess of Wales has found an old video of Chopra where she is talking affectionately about Kate's husband, Prince William.

In the video, Chopra says she wants to go on a date with Prince William. "I would like to go on a date with him. I would really like to know what royalty at 33 is like," she says in the video while responding to a question.

Chopra's interview was apparently recorded seven years ago since Prince William is 40 years old now.

Priyanka Chopra angered royals fans by referencing Kate Middleton in her Amazon series titled "Citadel".

Social media websites are flooded with posts against the Indian actress after the latest episode of the series was released.

Priyanka, who is married to US singer Nick Jonas, has been accused of targeting the Princess of Wales to please her friend Meghan Markle.

The supporters of the British royal family said the actress "crudely and unnecessarily referenced Catherine in her Amazon flop series."

They said Chopra's move confirms that she and Meghan are hurting to see Kate thrive.

In an episode of the show, Priyanka's character Nadia Sinh instructs her partner Mason Kane (Richard Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto (Sen Monro) to broker a deal with the military.

It is during this meeting, that the character says, "The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!"

