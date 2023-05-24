Royal family lands in trouble days after King Charles coronation?

Royal family has seemingly landed in trouble days after King Charles coronation as elderly woman hit by royal police escort motorbike has died.



Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie has expressed her deep grief over the death of Helen Holland, who was hit by a police motorcycle escorting her.

According to BBC, Helen Holland’s family has confirmed the woman's death.

Helen, 81 from Birchanger in Essex, was struck in west London, on 10th May.

According to palace, Duchess Sophie had been "deeply saddened" to hear of the death.

The palace further said the Duchess will get in touch privately with the dead woman's family.

The BBC report further says police was investigating into the incident.

Earlier, following the accident, Buckingham Palace had said in the statement: “The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.”