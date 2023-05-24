Kate Middleton takes a hit at Prince Harry in new statement?

Kate Middleton seemingly took a hit at her brother-in-law Prince Harry, as per expert Daniela Elser

Kate Middleton seemingly took a hit at her brother-in-law Prince Harry with her statement at a recent public appearance, as per royal expert Daniela Elser.

The Princess of Wales attended the first Children’s Picnic to kick off the Chelsea Flower Show over the weekend, where she interacted with several kids.

It was during this appearance that one of the kids asked Kate what the royal family really does, to which she replied: “You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you.”

“They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone.”

While Kate didn’t explicitly target Prince Harry with her seemingly ubiquitous statement, Elser believes it was directed towards the Duke of Sussex.

Writing for News AU, Elser said: “… The point Kate was making was this: If you are so lucky to have a title and the Keeper of the Privy Purse on speed dial, your job is to highlight other people’s achievements and to help those less fortunate which is absolutely everyone aside from oddball billionaires with a Freudian thing for rockets.”

“And that right there is a lesson that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and possible owner of California’s most well-used Xbox should be paying attention to,” Elser then pointedly stated.

She further added: “He might have traded ever having to go to the Chelsea Flower Show and having to pretend to care about dahlias for weeknight nigiri sessions with rom-com royalty in Montecito, but Kate’s message still applies to him.”

Prince Harry’s relation with Kate and Prince William remains strained since he left the UK in 2020 after stepping down as a senior royal.