Wednesday May 24, 2023
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison on drug dealing charge

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York declared on Wednesday that Willie Junior Maxwell II, who is popularly known as rapper Fetty Wap, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after admitting to a conspiracy charge of distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to court records, he and five others were accused in October 2021 of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances, as well as using firearms in relation to the purported drug trafficking activities that occurred in 2020.

Maxwell's lawyer, Elizabeth Macedonio, filed a 33-page memorandum on May 17, requesting that he be given the minimum sentence of five years in prison, arguing that his involvement in drug trafficking was inspired by personal challenges that decreased his income, such as divorce and a lack of opportunities to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macedonio wrote, “He is described as a people pleaser and a person who gains great satisfaction from taking care of others. Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many,”

Macedonio portrayed Maxwell as a responsible parent who has been working hard to save money for his nine children since he was released on bail on Nov. 5, 2021.

However, prosecutors argued that Maxwell had a rewarding career as a rapper in Hollywood and still “chose to supplement his income by trafficking large quantities of drugs - drugs he knew would ruin lives”.

