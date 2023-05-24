 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Taylor Swift shares big news about collab with Ice Spice for 'Karma' remix

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Singing sensation Taylor Swift has mesmerised fans with big news about her collaboration with Ice Spice on the deluxe version of her latest album "Midnights", to be released Friday with additional tracks.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star revealed that the Bronx rapper will appear on a remix to her song “Karma”. The original song, which has peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is from Swift’s new record.

While breaking the news, Swift gushed over the rapper, saying: "I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist."

In the midst of her Eras tour, Swift has announced a handful of new releases related to her current era: the superstar has revealed that “Karma,” a fan favorite from Midnights, would be getting a new remix featuring rising rap star Ice Spice, out this Friday (May 26).

Meanwhile, a different version of the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach” would also be released, as would “You’re Losing Me,” a “vault track” from Midnights — all as part of a new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.

Tylor swift wrote a lengthy note: “Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift wrote in a message to fans on Wednesday (May 24). “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

She continued: "In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice…. You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon."

Ice told Billboard in her recent cover story: "I saw all of my supporters being like, ‘She’s the People’s Princess! She’s Princess Diana!"

At first, I was confused. "I was like, ‘Um, Princess Diana? Out of everybody?’ But [then] I was like, ‘F–k it, she’s iconic."

“Snow on the Beach” is the lone Midnights track with a featured guest, as Swift and Del Rey worked on the song with their shared frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff. 

