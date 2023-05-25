 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future
Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently opened up on doing a Marvel movie role in the coming days.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the Terminator star was asked if he would ever think to be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

To this, the former bodybuilder responded, “If the role is right!”

Back in 1997, Arnold had appeared as Mr Freeze in superhero movie, Batman & Robin and on top of that, his son-in-law Chris Pratt is no stranger to Marvel Universe.

Earlier in April, Arnold commended Chris’ performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he reprised his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord.

Arnold tweeted, “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Deadline reported last month that Arnold will return to silver screen after a four-year hiatus from acting career with his new action movie, Breakout.

Moreover, Arnold will also be seen in upcoming Netflix action series, FUBAR and his latest documentary, Arnold as well.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B's incredible school lunches for Kulture get thumbs-up from fans

Cardi B's incredible school lunches for Kulture get thumbs-up from fans
Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss

Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss
Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York
Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix
Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans video

Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans
Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes
Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol
Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’
Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy

Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy
Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift