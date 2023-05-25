Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently opened up on doing a Marvel movie role in the coming days.



In a new interview with Men’s Health, the Terminator star was asked if he would ever think to be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

To this, the former bodybuilder responded, “If the role is right!”

Back in 1997, Arnold had appeared as Mr Freeze in superhero movie, Batman & Robin and on top of that, his son-in-law Chris Pratt is no stranger to Marvel Universe.

Earlier in April, Arnold commended Chris’ performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he reprised his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord.

Arnold tweeted, “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Deadline reported last month that Arnold will return to silver screen after a four-year hiatus from acting career with his new action movie, Breakout.

Moreover, Arnold will also be seen in upcoming Netflix action series, FUBAR and his latest documentary, Arnold as well.