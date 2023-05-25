 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out

The newest trailer for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig-starring "Barbie"  has been released, revealing the classic doll is about to become very self-aware.

Warner Bros released the much-awaited movie’s global trailer on Thursday, giving one of the fullest glimpses at how the film will take Barbie from her backyard to the real world.

Robbie’s leading Barbie is seen disrupting a dance party with a question: Do you guys ever think about dying?

She also reveals how “some things have been happening” to her that might be related to that massive party downer: cold showers, falling off her roof and her feet falling flat to the ground.

The nearly three-minute trailer, set to a new single by singing sensation Dua Lipa, promises that whether you love or hate Barbie, this is a feminist awakening movie for you.

The trailer for Barbie offered a sweeping and comedic look at the universe Gerwig co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach. 

The trailer dropped the same day as a slew of character posters were released, which featured countless Barbies played by Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon and Rita Arya, her friends (Emerald Fennell’s Midge and Michael Cera’s Alan), alongside humans Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and Helen Mirren.

