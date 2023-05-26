 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift vows to stick by Matty Healy amid controversial romance: 'He’s the one'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

File Footage 

Taylor Swift has vowed to stick by her beau Matty Healy amid concerns raised on his controversial past by her passionate fanbase.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker reportedly sees “potential” in her relationship with The 1975 frontman and believes he has changed a lot in the past few years.

“This is not a rebound for Taylor,” an insider spoke of Swift’s relationship with Radar Online. “She’s into Matty and vice versa, and the chemistry between them is off the charts!”

Speaking of her recent split from Joe Alwyn after 6-year-long relationship, the source confirmed that there was no overlap between both of her relationships.

“This may seem sudden to a lot of folks but Taylor and Joe actually split months before it was announced,” the insider clarified. “Joe’s a little hurt Taylor’s moved on but he’s trying not to be bitter.”

“Matty’s pretty darn charming,” the insider said of the rockstar, adding, “and Taylor’s friends all approve. She absolutely sees potential in this.”

Swift and Healy were first romantically linked together back in 2014 but the musician dubbed their romance as a “flirtation.”

“The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now,” the source said. “They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.”

Talking about the issues Swifties have with Healy’s past, the insider said, “She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that" as she believes he is “the one for her.”

“Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago. Matty’s grown up a lot and they seem to be a good match,” the source said.

Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.

He even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing fans and touching himself on stage, as per the publication. 


More From Entertainment:

Roger Waters under fire for wearing 'Nazi-inspired' costume during Berlin show

Roger Waters under fire for wearing 'Nazi-inspired' costume during Berlin show

Britney Spears feels ‘blessed’ after making ‘things right’ with estranged mother

Britney Spears feels ‘blessed’ after making ‘things right’ with estranged mother

Taylor Swift updates 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift updates 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey
Kim Kardashian hailed for calling out Kanye West over his ‘damaging’ antics video

Kim Kardashian hailed for calling out Kanye West over his ‘damaging’ antics
Emma Heming talks of importance of 'brain health' amid Bruce Willis' dementia video

Emma Heming talks of importance of 'brain health' amid Bruce Willis' dementia

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read video

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read
Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker video

Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker
Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death

Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead
Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo

Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo
Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner