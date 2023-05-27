 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Britney Spears says 'mother showed up at door step' to make ammends

Britney Spears is touching upon her recent get together with her mother.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the singer revealed she took time to mend her issues with her mother Lynne Spears over her recent visit to the popstar's home.

Turning to her social media on Thursday, Britney noted how “were able to try to make things right.”

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” she wrote alongside a throwback snap of herself as a child.

“With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !!!”

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” Britney added.

This comes 14 years after the popstar was under conservatorship by her father.

