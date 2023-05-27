 
Saturday May 27, 2023
'Game of Thrones' fans cause Pedro Pascal eye infection

Pedro Pascal revealed the shocking effects of Game of Thrones fans' love when he allowed them to celebrate his character Oberyn Martell's devastating death, as he got "an eye infection" from the practice.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's roundtables, the actor revealed he led the fans to click selfies with their "thumbs in my eyes" to pay tribute to his slain role in the show.

"At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I'd let them! And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection," the actor said.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal said that he remained less under the armour and instead did only often voice-over for his character.

The Last of Us star disclosed that he now only voiced the character Din Djarin, and body doubles and stuntmen worked on-screen as the body hunter.

"There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn't up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it," Pascal divulged.

"But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount. But now we've figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else."

