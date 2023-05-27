Taylor Swift releases ‘Karma’ music video amid Ice Spice collab backlash

Taylor Swift’s silence seemingly drags on as she releases the music video of her song Karma which she remixed with rapper, Ice Spice.



As the music video premiered on YouTube at Swift’s official account on Saturday, May 27, 2023, the Anti-Hero singer also shared some snaps with the New York based rapper on Instagram.

In the carousel, the Lavender Haze singer, 33, who donned blue jeans with a black top, posed with Ice Spice as she held up a victory sign, dressed in red crop top with a pink and red upper, sporting a multicolour bandana.

In the next image, the two posed with musician RIOTUSA, who is also featured on the song. And the last image was of the Lover crooner and Munch (Feelin' You) singer, 23, in black white.

The new music release came a month after Healy offered an ‘almost apology’ to the Bronx-born rapper after he made a slew of offensive remarks at her expense.

In February, as a guest on The Adam Friedland Show, The 1975 frontman laughed as the two podcast hosts, Friedland and Nick Mullen, made fun of Ice Spice using derogatory terms about her body and ethnicity, calling her an “Inuit Spice Girl,” and “chubby Chinese lady,” while using contrived Chinese and Hawaiian accents to mimic her.

Following the backlash, the Somebody Else singer apologised to Ice Spice during The 1975 At Their Very Best tour. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” Matty told the audience in Auckland, New Zealand. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Amid the controversy, Swift came under fire for her collaboration with Ice Spice as fans suggest she is continuing to use this as an opportunity to ‘distract’ the audiences from Healy’s offensive antics.

“Taylor Swift doing songs with Lana Del Rey and dating Matty Healy and then doing a collab with Ice Spice to make up for it is maybe the funniest thing an artist has ever done. All of this sucks and it’s great,” @shockedpetewent said in a tweet.

“taylor swift looking past a few offensive jokes and matty healy looking past ecoterrorism...modern day romeo and juliet idk what to tell you this is true love,” concurred @partoftheband_ on Twitter.

Another fan, @shawnathon54, wrote alongside a video of a man silly dancing, “Taylor Swift trying to distract from the Matty Healy rumors by collabing with Ice Spice”

When the song came out, many fans criticised the collaboration. @CTRLZA wrote, “first collab with a black woman ever because your man a racist who used racist terminology in reference to the person you're collaborating with... very calcuated [sic] miss swift.”

“Not Taylor Swift teaming up with Ice Spice for a collab gotta get that damage control in for Matty Healy,” Twitter user @emilyjslade wrote.