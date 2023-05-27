Michelle Yeoh admits acting was never her dream

Michelle Yeoh, the acclaimed Oscar-winning Hollywood star, never envisioned herself in the world of acting.



Despite having her first on-screen credit nearly four decades ago, Yeoh initially had dreams of pursuing a career in dance and establishing her own dance school. Acting was an unexpected opportunity that came her way, and although she had doubts at first, she decided to give it a try.

“I never dreamt of being on the silver screen,” she told ET Canada. “My world was always around dance, and I wanted to have my own school. I wanted to always be dancing with music and all that.”

Fortunately, she discovered a love for it and embraced the film industry, leading her to where she is today.

While growing up, Yeoh aspired to become a ballerina and even pursued ballet lessons from a young age. She later moved to England to study at London's esteemed Royal Academy of Dance.

In addition to dancing, she also dreamt of becoming a choreographer and sharing her passion with young children. Despite her initial aspirations, Yeoh's acting career flourished, and audiences can now watch her in the new Disney+ action series American Born Chinese.

Michelle Yeoh made Academy Awards history in March as she collected the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 60-year-old became the first Malaysian and Asian to receive an Academy Award in any category with her win for Best Actress. Yeoh has already won both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng rose to prominence in the 1990s after starring in a sequence of Hong Kong action films. Her earliest big Western role was in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.