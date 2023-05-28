 
Royals
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over royal patronages

Prince of Wales Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have received a stark warning over cutting the number of their royal patronages.

The royal couple, who hold a number of patronages, have recently chosen to reduce their patronages so that they can pay more attention to the ones closest to their hearts.

Currently, the Princess of Wales focuses on mental health, children's early development, bullying and addiction, whereas her husband the Prince of Wales is seemingly interested in issues of environmental activism and conservation.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has reacted to Kate and William’s move, saying “I think Catherine and William have taken this view which they may not be able to stick to which is to have far fewer patronages and make a difference in the ones that they do support.

She told OK Magazine, per Express UK, "For Catherine we're talking about mental health, early learning, bullying and addiction, so I don't know if she'll be able to carry that forward because there is such a demand for royal patronages and as future queen, she is going to be in huge demand."

The royal expert warned that their new approach to royal patronages may backfire.

