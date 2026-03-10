Prince William, Princess Kate take on key duty after crucial royal day setback

Prince William, Princess Kate take on key role after crucial royal day hit with setback

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been supporting King Charles behind the scenes while preparing for his destined roles, have been tasked for an important assignment in coming days.

On Monday, senior royals had joined King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Since Charles is also the Head of the Commonwealth, the day had major significance on the royal calendar.

Although, the big day had been marred by protestors and anti-monarchists in light of the Andrew-Epstein scandal. The protestors had boo-ed and demanded how much the royals had known about disgraced ex-prince Andrew’s dealings with the paedophile financier.

Despite the setback, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be continuing on with their duties as they will be marking a big occasion on Thursday.

The couple will be visiting RNLI Tower Lifeboat Station to learn about “the vital work” of RNLI staff and volunteers as they save lives on the River Thames.

The visit will coincide with the 25th Anniversary celebrations of the RNLI Lifeguards.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is the charity dedicated to saving lives at the sea. It has 238 lifeboat stations across the U.K. and Ireland, as well as beach lifeguards providing seasonal patrols on over 240 beaches.