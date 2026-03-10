 
Geo News

Prince William, Princess Kate take on key duty after crucial royal day setback

The Prince and Princess of Wales tasked to mark important celebration amid backlash: 'Vital work'

By
A. Akmal
|

March 10, 2026

Prince William, Princess Kate take on key role after crucial royal day hit with setback
Prince William, Princess Kate take on key role after crucial royal day hit with setback

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been supporting King Charles behind the scenes while preparing for his destined roles, have been tasked for an important assignment in coming days.

On Monday, senior royals had joined King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Since Charles is also the Head of the Commonwealth, the day had major significance on the royal calendar.

Although, the big day had been marred by protestors and anti-monarchists in light of the Andrew-Epstein scandal. The protestors had boo-ed and demanded how much the royals had known about disgraced ex-prince Andrew’s dealings with the paedophile financier.

Despite the setback, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be continuing on with their duties as they will be marking a big occasion on Thursday.

The couple will be visiting RNLI Tower Lifeboat Station to learn about “the vital work” of RNLI staff and volunteers as they save lives on the River Thames.

The visit will coincide with the 25th Anniversary celebrations of the RNLI Lifeguards.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is the charity dedicated to saving lives at the sea. It has 238 lifeboat stations across the U.K. and Ireland, as well as beach lifeguards providing seasonal patrols on over 240 beaches.

Prince Edward celebrates as he is set for royal boost: ‘New honour'
Prince Edward celebrates as he is set for royal boost: ‘New honour'
Beatrice, Eugenie saved by King Charles from 'uncomfortable' situation
Beatrice, Eugenie saved by King Charles from 'uncomfortable' situation
Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever expansion after surprise announcement
Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever expansion after surprise announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan urged to take wise step amid ‘major risk' in Australia
Prince Harry, Meghan urged to take wise step amid ‘major risk' in Australia
Andrew's escape plans hit a dead end after unexpected attacks
Andrew's escape plans hit a dead end after unexpected attacks
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal reason for skipping important service
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reveal reason for skipping important service
King Charles gets surprise gift from Viv Richards celebrating unity
King Charles gets surprise gift from Viv Richards celebrating unity
King Charles gears up for busy fortnight after royal reunion at Westminster Abbey
King Charles gears up for busy fortnight after royal reunion at Westminster Abbey