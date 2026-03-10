Prince Harry, Meghan reject Princess Kate's claim: 'It's a major triumph'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not in the mood to accept the accusations of making a tone deaf move at times when the royal family is dealing with serious crisis.

The former working royals said that their Jordan tour was pre-planned after Princess Kate raised concerns about their motive, Heat magazine claimed.

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that their humanitarian trip was a "major coup" and also a "modern alternative" to the royal family.

The source shared, "They’ve had this trip lined up for a while and just kept it tightly under wraps because she wanted maximum impact. But the timing couldn’t have worked out better."

Harry and Meghan wanted to give it back to society as well, but an insider shared it was also about "power and image."

An insider revealed that the Duke of Sussex was "delusionally hoping it might impress his family to see them out in the world doing acts of service."

But, little did they know, they had upset the Prince and Princess of Wales, who dubbed their visit a 'daring' move amid the Andrew scandal.

King Charles's son has been quite frustrated with the constant criticism.

"From his perspective, it’s very frustrating because they get so much criticism for being “too Hollywood”, then they go the opposite direction, and people still find fault. He feels like he can’t win, no matter what," the report shared.